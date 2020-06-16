The Bold and the Beautiful One of the First Shows to Resume Production in Wake of Coronavirus

The Bold and the Beautiful is making TV history and is set to become the first US series to resume production in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

While some shows, including reality programs like the Real Housewives and 90 Day Fiancé franchises, have produced content with participants self-taping themselves, The Bold and the Beautiful is set to become the first scripted series to return to stages. Filming is expected to begin on Wednesday, June 17, according to Deadline. Viewers may start to see new episodes as soon as July.

The CBS soap has been a staple of daytime television since 1987 and was recently renewed through 2022.