WELCOME!

The New E! Online is here
Black Lives MatterFeel GoodChange & Action: Racism in Canada On CTV

The Bold and the Beautiful One of the First Shows to Resume Production in Wake of Coronavirus

CBS's long-running soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful is heading back to production after four months.
By Chris Harnick Jun 16, 2020 5:21 PMTags
TVSoap OperasEntertainmentCoronavirus
The Bold and the BeautifulCBS

The Bold and the Beautiful is making TV history and is set to become the first US series to resume production in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

While some shows, including reality programs like the Real Housewives and 90 Day Fiancé franchises, have produced content with participants self-taping themselves, The Bold and the Beautiful is set to become the first scripted series to return to stages. Filming is expected to begin on Wednesday, June 17, according to Deadline. Viewers may start to see new episodes as soon as July.

The CBS soap has been a staple of daytime television since 1987 and was recently renewed through 2022.

photos
TV Shows Helping Battle Coronavirus

E! News has confirmed the show will follow the coronavirus safety protocols released by the city and work in agreement to the various Hollywood guilds. Regular testing for COVID-19 is part of the new protocols, and according to Deadline everyone involved with the show will work shorter days with varied call times. A coronavirus coordinator will also be on set to make sure guidelines are being follows, and masks will be required. Actors can remove them when filming.

Katherine Kelly Lang, an original cast member, took to Instagram to share her excitement about returning to work.

Trending Stories

1

Becca Kufrin Reveals Her Relationship Status With Garrett Yrigoyen

2

Why Kourtney's Flannel Shirt Has Fans Talking About Her & Scott Disick

3

Brian Austin Green Spotted With Courtney Stodden After Megan Fox Split

"So excited to be going back to work this week!! My first day back after 4 months is on Thursday! I am soooo happy!! I had to take off my mask for the photo so you could see me smile," she wrote. "@boldandbeautifulcbs here we come! Let's do this! Protocol and all!"

Related: Teachers Share Uplifting Messages to Students Amid Coronavirus

Productions ranging from soaps and talks shows to scripted dramas and reality shows were shut down as the coronavirus pandemic swept the United States. Many primetime shows saw their seasons cut short due to the pandemic. New protocols are still being introduced as productions begin to start back up. Fox plans to hold much of its new scripted content for midseason. The CW won't start its new season until January 2021, but CBS has said it plans to start the new season for its shows in fall 2020.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.

Trending Stories

1

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth React to Nick Viall's Old Proposal Video

2

Becca Kufrin Reveals Her Relationship Status With Garrett Yrigoyen

3

Why Kourtney's Flannel Shirt Has Fans Talking About Her & Scott Disick

4

Brian Austin Green Spotted With Courtney Stodden After Megan Fox Split

5

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Dead at 34

Latest News

NBC Reveals New 2020 Fall TV Schedule

Becca Kufrin Reveals Her Relationship Status With Garrett Yrigoyen

Tamera Mowry Teases Twitches 3 Film With Chloe X Halle

The Bold and the Beautiful Returns to Work in Wake of COVID-19

Why Kourtney's Flannel Shirt Has Fans Talking About Her & Scott Disick

He's Back! Jimmy Kimmel Returning to Host 2020 Emmys

Marvel Father's Day Gifts For Dads Who Are Superheroes