Eva Marcille Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Bravo is losing a Georgia peach.



Eva Marcille has announced she will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 13.

"I appreciate the bond of friendship that I have made with several of my cast mates, and the strong personal relationships I have cultivated with numerous executives and producers from Bravo and Truly Original," Eva tells E! News in a statement. "I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided. However, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe what I am hoping to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities. I look forward to serving my community on the Rickey Smiley morning show and finding ways to be a voice during this transformational time in our country for people of color."