Donald Faison Opens Up About Being "Judged" By His Skin Color In Candid Conversation With Zach Braff

Donald Faison and Zach Braff are ready to have tough conversations.

During their visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Scrubs co-stars and best friends encouraged fans to speak more openly about race. Pulling from his own experiences, Faison shared that he's been "judged" based on his skin color in the past.

"When you're a kid, you don't look at color. Your friends are your friends, you know what I mean?" he told host Kelly Clarkson. "And it's not until your parents get, you know, into your head or outside influences get into your head and tell you that people are different than you are. So, I encourage everyone who is not a minority or not a person of color to really learn about people of color by listening and doing your research."

"It's very, very scary to be judged by the color of your skin," he continued. "It's happened to me quite a bit my whole life."