Kelly Clarkson's Tearful Moment With This Mom Is a Powerful Reminder to Parents Everywhere

Whether it's before, during or after the coronavirus pandemic, moms are trying their best—and Kelly Clarkson's recent interview is a powerful reminder of that.
For her eponymous talk show, the Grammy-winning songstress chatted remotely with a fellow mom, Rachel Handy, about the toll the current pandemic has had on her and her five children. Handy, who is a domestic abuse survivor, explained to Clarkson that she and her children sought refuge in a shelter, where they lived for three months while Handy worked and saved money for their own home. In September, she and her partner closed on their first house.
She told Clarkson of getting their home, "It was a stressful situation, but it was so rewarding. I feel like it was so good to show my kids that we can overcome any situation."
However, when the pandemic struck, Handy was furloughed from her job and their household went from two incomes to one, putting great financial pressure and responsibility on her partner.
Through these trying times, she and her family still continued to give back by putting together meals for the homeless. In hearing their story and chatting with her children, Clarkson praised Handy and her kids, who had nothing but loving words to share about their mom.
"How do you feel hearing your kids speak this way?" Clarkson asked her.
"It's good because I doubt myself a lot. I feel like I've put them through so much sometimes," Handy responded as she began to tear up. "It's good to know I'm doing the right thing sometimes."
Clarkson was visibly moved by the moment, also fighting back tears as she told Handy, "Just so you know—that's every mama on the planet."
"Just so you know you're nailing it," the star added. "We all are all trying."
And, as an added bonus, Clarkson revealed to Handy that the show will be paying her mortgage for the rest of the year.
