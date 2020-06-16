With So Many Secrets, Americans Take Flight on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

With a lot of uncertainty, the participants of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way soldiered on.

The second episode of the second season featured a number of the profiled Americans moving abroad for love preparing for their big moves, including Deavan from season one.

Despite moving to South Korea during season one and moving back to the United States because Jihoon wasn't honest about his financial difficulties and the whole having a job thing, Deavan was ready to try again. But in South Korea before Deavan moved back, Jihoon revealed he still doesn't really have a job or a trade. He hasn't tried. How will he support a wife and two children?