Bachelor Nation's Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert Celebrate Their Breakup Anniversary

It's been one year since Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert briefly ended their relationship on Bachelor in Paradise.

As Bachelor Nation fans will recall, the duo sparked a romance on the ABC series in 2019. But shortly after getting together, Dean told Caelynn that he'd decided to leave the beach, putting a stop to their budding relationship.

"Our lifestyles are not going to be compatible coming out of this," Dean told Caelynn during the breakup, which also happened to take place on her birthday. "And I don't want to give you something that isn't going to make you happy."

"I just think that you deserve someone better than me, to be perfectly honest," Dean said as Caelynn teared up.

But just when fans thought Caelynn was ready to move on with Connor Saeli, Dean returned to the beach to win Caelynn back. Ultimately, Caelynn made the decision to give Dean a second chance and the duo left Paradise together.