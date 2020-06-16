Jax Taylor Responds to Lance Bass' Claim They Are No Longer Business Partners

Related : "Vanderpump Rules'" Faith Stowers Feels "Vindicated" After Firings

Jax Taylor is responding to Lance Bass's claim they are no longer in business together.

Bass stated on the latest episode of Daily Popcast that Taylor is "stepping down," from Just Add X, the drink mixer company the two recently launched. Though he didn't cite a specific reason for wanting to cut ties with the Vanderpump Rules star, Bass' decision comes after Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from the Bravo show last week following former cast member Faith Stowers' claims that Stassi and Kristen called the police on her.

However, more than 2,500 people have signed a Change.org petition calling on Bravo to fire Taylor, since he also made inflammatory statements about Stowers, and has a history of problematic comments.

"It's gonna cost him everything," Bass said. "And he's stepping down from Just Add X, which you know, we have to."

Bass continued, "You know, we can't be involved and associated with any of this going down. We have to do the right thing."