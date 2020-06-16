Lady Antebellum Says They Reached "Common Ground" With Blues Singer Lady A After Name Change

Lady Antebellum is listening and learning.

Just days after the country music group changed its name to Lady A, the trio—which includes singers Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood—revealed they had a "private discussion" with the blues singer of the same moniker.

"Today, we connected privately with the artist Lady A. Transparent, honest, and authentic conversations were had," the country music band wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, alongside a screenshot of the video call.

"We are excited to share we are moving forward with positive solutions and common ground. The hurt is turning into hope. More to come," they closed their caption.

The update from the trio comes five days after they announced their name change in an open letter to fans on Thursday, June 11.

"As a band, we have strived for our music to be a refuge... inclusive of all," their statement read on social media. "We've watched and listened more than ever these last few weeks and our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened wide to the injustices, inequality and biases Black women and men have always faced and continue to face every day."