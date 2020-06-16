See the Most OMG Fashion Looks to Hit the Red Carpet in the Last 30 Years

Related : Lady Gaga's Meat Dress & More Top Fashions of the Decade

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate, we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

When it comes to major moments in the last three decades, red carpet style is one of the things we love to swoon over. There's been plenty of eye-catching gowns, dramatic capes, chic pantsuits and so much more in the last 30 years.

Some memorable fashion lewks that come to mind are Beyoncé's drool-worthy (and custom-made) Coachella ensembles by Balmain in 2018 to Cindy Crawford's famous Versace design at the 1992 MTV VMAs, which featured gold buckles, a sheer corset and dominatrix-like straps.

Of course, who could forget Jennifer Lopez's legendary tropical-print number at the 2000 Grammys (which was also Versace)... or Rihanna's blinding "naked dress" that was made out of Swarovski-crystals, which she slipped into for the 2014 CFDA Awards?

Moreover, women aren't the only ones playing up their wardrobes on the red carpet. Stars like Bad Bunny, Donald Glover, Harry Styles and so many others are proving they can push the boundaries with their ensembles.