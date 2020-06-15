See North West's Sweet Birthday Tributes From Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner & More

Related : North West Steps Into Kim Kardashian's Shoe...Literally

Happy birthday, North West!

The oldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is turning seven-years-old, and the celebratory messages are already rolling in.

Grandma Kris Jenner—or "Glamma," as she prefers—was among the first to wish North a happy birthday, posting a carousel of photos on her Instagram with a heartwarming message.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Northie!!!! From the very first moment we met on the day you were born, you have brought all of us so much happiness and joy!!" Kris wrote. "You are so creative and talented and funny and kind and you have the biggest best heart... what a blessing you are Northie."

"I love you to the moon and back and cherish every moment we get to be together," Kris added.