See North West's Sweet Birthday Tributes From Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner & More

Happy birthday, North West!
The oldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is turning seven-years-old, and the celebratory messages are already rolling in.
Grandma Kris Jenner—or "Glamma," as she prefers—was among the first to wish North a happy birthday, posting a carousel of photos on her Instagram with a heartwarming message.
"Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Northie!!!! From the very first moment we met on the day you were born, you have brought all of us so much happiness and joy!!" Kris wrote. "You are so creative and talented and funny and kind and you have the biggest best heart... what a blessing you are Northie."
"I love you to the moon and back and cherish every moment we get to be together," Kris added.
Kim K also tweeted a touching tribute this afternoon on Twitter.
"Happy 7th Birthday to my first born baby North! I can't believe you are 7. Crazy how time has flown by so fast like this!" Kim wrote. "You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of! The most stylist creative Gemini performer ever! I love you to your alien planet and back!"
Auntie Kourtney Kardashian shared a sweet image of North playing with Penelope Disick, writing, "my Northie birthday girl."
In honor of North's birthday, take a stroll down memory lane by checking out some of her cutest moments in the gallery below!