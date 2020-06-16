Siesta Key Romance Report: Juliette, Madisson and Chloe Tell All About the Summer of Love

In Siesta Key, It's the season of secrets and love!

After much anticipation, MTV's juicy reality show returns tonight where there's plenty of drama on the horizon. After all, who can forget where we left off in Nashville where Juliette Porter hooked up with her ex-boyfriend Alex Kompothecras even though he was dating Alyssa Salerno.

Before season three resumes, however, we were able to get some relationship updates from some of the ladies that may surprise you.

Chloe Trautman remains happy with her boyfriend of three years who chooses to stay away from the cameras. Madisson Hausburg revealed she has been in quarantine with her boyfriend Ish in Los Angeles.

And before you question this relationship, those closest to her are quick to gush about their special bond.

"We obviously all know Madisson's boyfriend. He was our producer. At first, it was a little weird but now all of us have developed a friendship with him but not as our producer," Chloe shared with E! News exclusively. "Ish loves Madisson so much you guys. It's so special."