WELCOME!

The New E! Online is here
Black Lives MatterFeel GoodChange & Action: Racism in Canada On CTV
Exclusive

Siesta Key Romance Report: Juliette, Madisson and Chloe Tell All About the Summer of Love

Siesta Key’s Juliette, Madisson and Chloe are teasing one dramatic summer of romances. Get the scoop before the MTV series returns.
By Mike Vulpo Jun 16, 2020 12:00 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesCouplesCelebrities
Siesta Key, Juliette, Chloe, MadissonMTV

In Siesta Key, It's the season of secrets and love!

After much anticipation, MTV's juicy reality show returns tonight where there's plenty of drama on the horizon. After all, who can forget where we left off in Nashville where Juliette Porter hooked up with her ex-boyfriend Alex Kompothecras even though he was dating Alyssa Salerno

Before season three resumes, however, we were able to get some relationship updates from some of the ladies that may surprise you.

Chloe Trautman remains happy with her boyfriend of three years who chooses to stay away from the cameras. Madisson Hausburg revealed she has been in quarantine with her boyfriend Ish in Los Angeles.

And before you question this relationship, those closest to her are quick to gush about their special bond.

"We obviously all know Madisson's boyfriend. He was our producer. At first, it was a little weird but now all of us have developed a friendship with him but not as our producer," Chloe shared with E! News exclusively. "Ish loves Madisson so much you guys. It's so special."

photos
Celebrity Couples We Admire

Juliette added, "I still think Madisson will still get engaged first. I think she'll have the healthiest relationship out of everyone."

Related: TV Stars Fired, Megyn Kelly Protests HBO & More

While viewers will have to watch tonight to see the fallout from Juliette and Alex's hookup, the Siesta Key star hopes viewers will get a front-row seat to her new romance with Sam Logan

"Sam and I were always friends and then things got a little more serious. I just hope that people see that I can actually have a guy that is so sweet to me and he would drop anything to help me with whatever," she gushed. "He makes me happy and I can trust him and that's what I love them. It's not a hectic relationship." 

Get the latest on all your favorite Siesta Key star's relationships in our romance report below.

Trending Stories

1

Brian Austin Green Spotted With Courtney Stodden After Megan Fox Split

2

What Happened to Lori Vallow's Kids: Buried Remains and 2 Arrests

3

Jax Taylor Responds to Lance Bass' Claim They Cut Business Ties

MTV
Juliette Porter

In season one and two, fans watched Juliette and Alex Kompothecras' roller coaster romance. But when kicking off season three, the college graduate has her eyes on Bachelor in Paradise star Robby Hayes. While the couple has since split, Juliette has a new boyfriend named Sam Logan.

MTV
Alex Kompothecras

Siesta Key's bad boy is making more headlines in season three. The law school student recently welcomed his first child with girlfriend Alyssa Salerno. But before becoming a dad, Alex had to face the consequences of cheating on Alyssa with his ex Juliette Porter.

Steve Cohn/Shutterstock
Robby Hayes

After not finding love in Bachelor Nation with Amanda Stanton and JoJo Fletcher, the Bachelor in Paradise alumna headed to Siesta Key where he dated Juliette Porter. Spoiler alert: She did not accept his final rose.

MTV
Chloe Trautman

This original cast member and lifestyle blogger has chosen to keep her romantic relationships on the private side. "I've had a boyfriend a little over three years. I think a lot is changing in my life and I hope we get a season four and I get to share that part of my life with everyone because I'm ready for people to see that side of me," Chloe teased to E! News back in June 2020. "I think things are going to change in the future."

MTV
Kelsey Owens

The supermodel is starting off season three single and ready to mingle. Previews, however, suggest that sparks may be flying between Kelsey and on-again, off-again boyfriend Garrett Miller. 

MTV
Brandon Gomes

While fans rooted for Brandon and Madisson Hausburg to work out, both parties are moving on in season three. The music artist had his eyes on Amanda Marie Miller. But once she started hanging with her ex, Brandon may be reconnecting with Camilla.

Instagram
Madisson Hausburg

After things didn't work out with Brandon Gomes, Madisson started season three off with a new love interest who is 46. "I'm dating our producer Ish. Do you remember him from season one?" she revealed to Chloe Trautman in the season three premiere. They later decided to quarantine together in Los Angeles during the Coronavirus. 

MTV
Garrett Miller

Although things didn't work out between Garrett and Kelsey Owens, the fitness instructor started off season three hopeful that he could build his relationship with Cara Geswelli. Unfortunately, they ended things off on a rocky note. Previews, however, show a possible reconciliation with Kelsey. 

Instagram
Cara Geswelli

While Cara started season three off by continuing to date Garrett Miller, their current relationship status is over. In fact, she made a dramatic exit from the MTV series halfway through the season. 

Instagram
Amanda Marie Miller

In season three of Siesta Key, Amanda and Brandon Gomes develop a fling in front of the cameras. There's just one problem: Cara's ex JJ Mizell is close by to complicate the situation.

Instagram
Jared Kelderman

 In season three, Jared continued to have his eyes on Kelsey Owens. To bad a visit from his ex-wife threw a curveball in his plans.

Siesta Key airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV. 

Trending Stories

1

Brian Austin Green Spotted With Courtney Stodden After Megan Fox Split

2

Jax Taylor Responds to Lance Bass' Claim They Cut Business Ties

3

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth React to Nick Viall's Old Proposal Video

4

Missing Black Lives Matter Activist Oluwatoyin Salau Is Found Dead

5

What Happened to Lori Vallow's Kids: Buried Remains and 2 Arrests

Latest News

Madison Prewett Says She Cried After Bachelor Fight with Barb

So Many Secrets on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe Is Going to Be on DWTS

Pete Davidson Says Writing a Film About His Late Dad Was "Cathartic"

Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Dean Unglert Celebrate Their Breakup Anniversary

Exclusive

Siesta Key Romance Report: Where Juliette and More Stars Stand

Jax Taylor Responds to Lance Bass' Claim They Cut Business Ties