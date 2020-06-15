Show Your Stripes With These Pride 2020 Collections

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Want to shop for some Pride gear this year, but prefer to put your money to work for a good cause? Try shopping one of these fab Pride 2020 collections!
From Sigma's famed F80 Flat Kabuki Brush in a special limited edition colorway offering 50% of sales to the It Gets Better Project, to 10% of the proceeds from Unique Vintage's 2020 Pride Collection being donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center, to Puma's Sky Modern Trevor Project Basketball Shoes with sales supporting The Trevor Project, you can find some fab goodies that help out some incredible charities dedicated to the LGBTQA+ community.
Ready to do some good? Shop our fave Pride 2020 collections below!
Unique Vintage Name Tag Pronoun Pride Unisex Tee
As part of Unique Vintage's 2020 Pride Collection, this fab cotton-blend unisex tee honors a variety of pronouns with a colorful name tag for each. And now through June 30th, Unique Vintage is donating 10% of profits from items included in this collection to the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Get it in sizes XS to 2X while supplies last.
The Globetrotter
Roam is one of the sponsors for GayTravel.com's Virtual Pride event on June 28th, created in conjunction with regional Pride organizations all around the country with a goal to share what diverse pride organizations do every day. Show your colors for Pride by customizing one of Roam's amazing suitcases, which you can personalize all the way down to the zipper pull (and a leather patch on the back that can bear your monogram). The Globetrotter is a good choice if you're packing for adventures up to 21 days, but they also have The Jaunt for one to four nights, The Jaunt XL for three to six nights, and The Journey for up to 14 nights away.
Rainbow With Me Jeans
In celebration and support of the LGBTQ+ community, ModCloth has launched the "Peace, Love, and Rainbows" curated collection of rainbow-hued styles including clothes swimwear, footwear and accessories. Throughout the month of June, the site is donating 10% of sales from the collection to The Trevor Project. These rainbow-embroidered, vintage-inspired jeans are part of the collection, made from recycled fibers and featuring an on-trend wide-leg style with a high waist and zip front.
Plus Multi Stripe Bike Shorts
With their 2020 Pride collection, PrettyLittleThing is donating a lump sum to The Solutions Not Punishment Collaborative (SNaP Co.), a Black trans-led organization dedicated to transforming material realities for Black transgender people. They have plenty of rainbow goodies to choose from, but we love these on-trend bike shorts featuring a multi stripe pattern with an elasticated waistband and a comfy fit.
Original Universal Rainbow Pride
To support the LGBTQ+ community, Teva donated $20,000 to the It Gets Better Project, which ensures that LGBTQ+ youth are free to live equally and exercise their power as individuals. These Pride sandals feature straps made from recycled plastic bottles, a cushy EVA footbed, and rugged rubber outsole so you can step out in style.
Enamored (With Pride) Hydrating Lip Gloss Stick
A sheer lip gloss in a stick with a high-shine finish, this Marc Jacobs Beauty fave comes in five new shades with limited-edition packaging for Pride 2020. Not only is it long wearing, but the formula features nourishing ingredients such as kahai oil and vitamin E. Meanwhile, the company plans to continue their support of the LGBTQ+ community by donating to two charitable organizations providing vital services and assistance: Sage, the world's largest and oldest organization dedicated to improving the lives of LGBTQ+ older adults; and Le Refuge, a French organization dedicated to preventing the isolation and suicide of LGBTQ+ youth by providing shelter and support.
K-Swiss Women's Classic VN x NOH8 Pride Sneaker
K-Swiss and the NOH8 Campaign have teamed up to collab on this limited-edition sneaker, co-designed to reimagine K-Swiss's classic VN sneaker in full of color with rainbow stripes and a special "ALL ❤️NOH8" imprinted on the soles. With every pair purchased, K-Swiss will be donating a portion of sales directly to the NOH8 Campaign as they continue their mission to promote LGBT marriage, gender, and human equality.
Rainbow Retro Stone Hook Earrings
Betsey Johnson has launched a collection of rainbow accessories for Pride this year, including these gold tone earrings embellished with delicate rainbow multi-colored stones. The brand is partnering with Pride for Youth, a division of the Long Island Crisis Center, to host seminars about fashion and career development. The organization provides safe groups where trans youth can create their own community.
Youth To The People With Pride Minis Kit
This nifty kit features award-winning skin essentials from clean beauty brand Youth to the People, with options to cleanse, hydrate and visibly resurface and brighten skin. Each formulation is powered by skin-loving essentials like antioxidant-rich superfoods, concentrated caffeine, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid. Not only does the collection come in a bespoke Youth To The People Studio x Upcycle bag made in California from 65% recycled plastic bottles and 35% cotton, but 100% of profits from this limited-edition kit are donated to GLSEN, the leading education organization working to create safe and inclusive schools for LGBTQIA+ students.
Noles Heels In Rainbow Vinyl
Dolce Vita created their first ever Pride collection in honor of their $100,000 donation to The Trevor Project. Part of the collection includes this re-imagining of their iconic Noles heel with clear straps and a rainbow-striped heel. It's made of 100% TPU, making it vegan-friendly.
MAC Acrylic Paint
As part of the cosmetic giant's Pride collection, this best-selling silicone-based acrylic paint formula is a versatile tool for your more artistic makeup endeavors. You can use it on your face and body for 12 hours of wear. MAC, of course, donates to LGBTQ organizations all year around, with over $450 million in donations since the company's inception.
Orly Retrowave 6Pix
For Pride Month, Orly is donating 10% of proceeds for the month of June to the Los Angeles LGBT Center (up to $10,000). The Los Angeles LGBT Center provides programs, services and global advocacy that span four broad categories: Health, Social Services and Housing, Culture and Education, Leadership and Advocacy. You can shop anything off their site in support of their efforts, but we recommend this six-pack featuring the entirety of their Retrowave collection for Summer 2020, featuring all the colors of the rainbow (and then some).
Sigma F80 Flat Kabuki Pride
Sigma's F80 Flat Kabuki Brush is the stuff of legend in the beauty world, with Beautubers and makeup enthusiasts alike singing its praises for offering an airbrushed finish to your foundation. Now available in a limited-edition holographic, iridescent rainbow color in honor of Pride Month, 50% of the proceeds for this special version of the brush will be donated to the It Gets Better Project to help further their mission and vision to create a world where all LGBTQ+ youth are free to live equally and know their worthiness and power as individuals.
Kind Pride Bars
The Kind Pride bar has returned, with its special rainbow packaging in honor of the Pride flag encasing the popular flavor of Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt. Kind is continuing its partnership with the Ali Forney Center, donating 100% of net sales with a maximum donation of $50,000 to assist in protecting and empowering homeless LGBTQIA+ youth across the country.
Sky Modern Trevor Project Basketball Shoes
Puma teamed up with The Trevor Project to create the Sky Modern Trevor Project Basketball Shoes. They feature all the tech Puma Hoops is known for, like forefoot webbing for stabilization and forefoot lockdown, Puma's proprietary high rebound EVA for lightweight rebound and energy return, and a TPU heel clip and sidewall for stability. Plus, 100% of sales (up to $36,000) will support The Trevor Project.
No Gender Sock
Happy Socks is also partnered with The Trevor Project during Pride, with their own special collection of Pride-inspired socks. These fab socks are part of a collaboration between Happy Socks and the world's first gender-free store, the Phluid Project, and loudly proclaim "Feet Have No Gender" in rainbow colors.
Limited Edition Pride Watch
Fossil's classic FB-01 watch has been updated with all the colors of the rainbow flag for Pride Month, including a prismatic ombre bezel and geometric rainbow indices. Not only is it limited edition, but only 1,754 watches are available with a specially etched caseback. A portion of sales will be donated to the Hetrick-Martin Institute.
ASOS x GLAAD Unisex Two-Piece with All Over Floral Print
In partnership with GLAAD, ASOS released a Pride Collection featuring cozy loungewear, cute tees, hoodies and more in eye-catching patterns. Not only is everything unisex, but 100% of the proceeds from every sale going to GLAAD. We love this floral hoodie and sweatpants set, made for lounging around or running about town.
Color Blast Bodysuit
To celebrate Pride 2020, Yandy launched a Pride Collection with plans to donate 10% of all collection sales to The Los Angeles LGBT Center to support their vision to build a better world, inclusive of all lifestyles. The brand will also host LGBTQA+ advocates and community members on Instagram Live, their Yandy Undressed Blog and across all social media. Help them meet their goals by snagging this rainbow-striped body suit with a low cut V-neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, racerback style and cheeky cut back.
Mickey Mouse Ear Headband
Even shopDisney has gotten in on the action, with what they call the Rainbow Disney Collection, featuring t-shirts, plushies, tumblers and more. In recognition of Pride Month 2020, Disney donated $100,000 to GLSEN, a leading education organization working to create safe and inclusive K-12 schools for LGBTQ+ students. We think if you're going to do Disney rainbow-style, you may as well go the classic route with a pair of mouse ears.
Temptu Air In Metallic Rainbow Basic Airbrush Kit
This Limited Edition version of the Temptu Air makeup airbrush tool in Metallic Rainbow was launched in partnership with The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth. $10 of the purchase of every Metallic Rainbow Temptu Air is being donated to The Trevor Project, with a minimum donation of $5,000.
Love Proudly 7/8 Tight
Stand out from the crowd in these stunning workout tights, featuring a back drop-in pocket to store your phone and polycompression for coverage and support. Not only are they Fair Trade Certified, moisture-wicking, have sun protection of UPF 50+ and breathable, but Athleta donated $10,000 to LGBT Sports Safe in honor of Pride Month.
Dynamic Daily Duo
The Better Skin Co. is an LGBTQ co-owned skincare brand that focuses on clean, multi-tasking formulations for everyone, with every product being vegan, paraben free, cruelty free, gluten free and made here in the U.S. Throughout June the company will match 100% of all customer donations made on their site to GLSEN, an organization that creates safe and inclusive K-12 schools for all students regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, and/or gender expression. Help them meet their goal by grabbing the Dynamic Daily Duo, featuring their famed skin-loving, problem-solving, all purpose Mirakle Cream, and Lava Magic, a daily cleanser, exfoliating scrub and revitalizing mask.
1460 Pride Smooth Leather Lace Up Boots
Dr. Martens is supporting Pride and the LGBTQ+ community with this one-off Pride boot, featuring multi-colored rainbow stitching, a rainbow heel loop, and an embroidered rainbow flag atop their signature Goodyear-welted soles. They also come with an alternate set of rainbow laces. The brand also made a donation to The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people.
Bfowt-Venona-P Tank Top
Diesel launched a Pride capsule collection featuring 49 pieces, including this fab tank top with a relaxed racerback silhouette and mesh inserts for breathability. It's also made of a cotton/poly/elastane blend for a little stretch in case you need it. Proceeds from sales of the Pride capsule collection are being donated to the SF LGBT Center and TGEU.
Women's Cheeky Brief
We love MeUndies for making the most ridiculously comfortable undies, bralettes, loungewear and more in awesome, eye-catching colors and patterns, and their Pride collection is no exception to this rule. Grab a pair of these cheeky briefs in the pattern Color Scale, and show off your stripes in MircoModal ginch, which is three times softer than cotton. MeUndies has already made a donation to the It Gets Better Project, and works with LGBTQA+ charities throughout the year.
Tie Dye Pride Calf Socks
You're definitely going to need some socks for all the fab rainbow-striped footwear you're going to buy, so may we recommend an option from the amazing limited edition Pride collection from Bombas? Not only do these calf-length socks feature rainbow stripes around the top, but they're also tie dyed in shades of the rainbow, too. And while it's standard for every Bombas purchase to result in a pair of socks donated to those in need, with their Pride collection, the brand is donating those pairs to someone in need within the LGBTQ+ community through their year-round charity partner, The Ally Coalition.
If you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!