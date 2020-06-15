Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth React to Old Video of Nick Viall's "Failed" Bachelorette Proposal

Ready for a Bachelor flashback?

Nick Viall just threw it back to 2015 by sharing an Instagram video of Kaitlyn Bristowe rejecting his Bachelorette proposal.

As fans will recall, Bristowe handed out the roses on season 11 of The Bachelorette. Viall, who already had his heart broken on Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette, joined Bristowe's cast during week four and ended up being one of her final two suitors. He even tried to pop the question during the finale, but Bristowe stopped him midway through the proposal.

"It was like waving at someone who's waving at the person behind...but million times worse," Viall wrote on Sunday alongside footage of the rejection replay.

However, he made it clear he has "nothing but positive memories" from this time.

"I just didn't think ABC would make us relive the entire failed proposal tomorrow night," he continued. "It really was a season for the ages. You never know how you view things as time passes. Glad to be able to call KB a good friend!"

Bristowe seemed to share Viall's sentiment.

"WHY DIDN'T YOU PUSH ME IN THE POOL?" she wrote in the comments section, then adding, "Also, so glad we are friends now too."