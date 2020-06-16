MDLLA’s Josh Altman Talks Co-Listing With Josh Flagg, Frederik Eklund Moving to LA & More!

It's safe to say season 12 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is going to be iconic.

For starters, rival real estate agents Josh Flagg and Josh Altman will share a listing—an experience the latter told E! that produced "probably the two best episodes in the history of Million Dollar Listing."

Altman didn't go into detail, but he did talk a little bit about what it was like to work alongside Flagg.

"Every time I hang out with him, I question why...and when I say 'hang out,' I mean during this listing appointment that we had," he said, comparing the car ride the two shared to "pulling teeth."

Altman continued, "But I will tell you, he's an interesting human being. If you take him with a grain of salt, and you understand, like, who he is, and you just kind of embrace that, it's a little more tolerable."