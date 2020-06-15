KJ Apa Responds to Accusation of Being "So Silent" on Black Lives Matter Movement

KJ Apa believes not everything has to be shared on social media.
Earlier this month, comedian Elijah Daniel took to Twitter and shared his thoughts on the actor's involvement with The Hate U Give after a user recommended the film.
"I love that movie but i do have a question, completely unrelated to the beef I formerly had with him," Elijah shared on social media. "If KJ was the co-star of that movie, why is he so silent? He has such a massive young audience and got paid to be in a movie about police brutality and ... posted a black square?"
While the tweet was posted on June 6, KJ chose to respond on Sunday evening.
"I don't need to post about my opinions and beliefs in order for them to be real to me," the actor shared on Twitter. "I support Black lives—but I don't feel it's necessary to prove to people I do by posting my attendance at these protests."
Fans also pointed out that KJ did participate in #BlackOutTuesday back on June 1. In addition, the Riverdale star took to Instagram Stories over the weekend where he posted a video of Tupac Shakur speaking at the 1993 Indiana Black Expo.
In the clip, the legendary rapper is heard saying, "When I say Thug Life, I mean that s--t. ‘Cause these white folks see us as thugs. I don't care what ya'll think. I don't care if you think a lawyer. If you a man. If you an African-American, if you whatever the f--k you think you are, we thugs."
For those who may be unaware, The Hate U Give tells the story of Starr Carter (Amandla Stenberg) who witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer.
The film, based on Angie Thomas' YA novel, was released in 2018 and also stars Common, Sabrina Carpenter, Regina Hall and Issa Rae.
In the movie, KJ and Amandla's characters have an honest conversation about the impact of race on their romance.
In one scene, KJ's character Chris tells Starr he doesn't "see color" and that he views everyone the same way. However, Starr argues, "If you don't see my Blackness, you don't see me."
In a behind-the-scenes clip shared with E! News, KJ reflected on the scene and said, "That's a really powerful moment. It's a powerful moment because he does see color. Everyone sees color. If you don't see color, then you've got to be blind. But what he means by that is he doesn't see color as a way to separate people. But people are different. People grow up differently. And him saying he doesn't see color means that he doesn't see her for who she is."