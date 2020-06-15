Welcome to the New EOnline: Here's What to Expect From Our Redesigned Website

You may have noticed a little change to our website.

For nearly two years, we've been tirelessly working on a passion project of our own: An overhaul to the site you know and love. After all, the look of EOnline was so last season. (Or, better yet, so mid '90s.)

Right away, you'll notice a our redesign, a mix of breezy and unexpected layouts. We have added a pop of color to our scheme, which not only frames our photos but also makes it easier to find the great stories you're looking for. And that's the case regardless of what device you're using. Our updated design will follow you from your phone to your tablet, computer or wherever you consume content.