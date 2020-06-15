Father's Day Gifts for His Sweet Tooth

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you've procrastinated on buying a Father's Day gift for too long, or just don't know what to get him, we have the perfect solution for you: a sweet treat, delivered right to his doorstep.
Below, the most mouth-watering options from Milk Bar, Seattle Chocolate and more at a variety of price points. Every dad needs the perfect dessert come June 21, after all!
Father's Day Care Package
If dad is a lover of chocolate, you can't go wrong with this care package from Seattle. It includes a Mexican hot chocolate bar, crunchy peanut butter bar, whole milk bar, Jcoco cayenne Veracruz orange bar, Jcoco arabica espresso bar, coro agrumi salami and Sprinkling of Mexican hot chocolate truffles.
The PB&B Classic
How mouthwatering does this peanut butter and banana chocolate chip cake from Milk Bar look? This gift also comes with a dozen yummy birthday cake truffles.
Mix and Match Bakery Gift Pick Six
If you know exactly what dad likes, pick out six bakery items for him at Wolferman's Bakery. Pick from scones, Belgian waffles, tea breads, English muffin breads, sweet rolls, crumpets and fresh English muffins.
Happy Father's Day Petits Fours
Make a statement with these petits fours. Their flavors include truffle, espresso, milk chocolate and raspberry truffle.
All Star Dad Football
Satisfy his sweet tooth without ruining his diet by gifting him a fruit bouquet. This Father's Day arrangement is football themed.
Father's Day Truffles
You can't go wrong with these truffles in Father's Day packaging. Their flavors include dark chocolate cherry, white coffee, almond, and more.
Happy Father’s Day Strawberries
These 12 milk and white chocolate covered strawberries make a sweet gift. They're great for a healthy-ish treat.
Father's Day Gift Baskets
This gift basket contains a ton of brownies and cookies, from whoopie pies to chocolate chip blondies. These treats will last him way past Father's Day.
President's Choice Cheesecake Sampler
Cheesecake fanatics will love this sampler with New York, strawberry swirl, turtle, amaretto, cherry almond, triple chocolate, cookies and cream and chocolate raspberry flavors. The whole family will find an option that they like.
Need more ideas? Check out Curtis Stone's Father's Day gift guide.