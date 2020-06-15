Andy Cohen, Laverne Cox and More Stars React to Supreme Court's Historic Ruling For LGBTQ Employees

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that federal civil rights law forbids employers from discriminating against workers based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
In a six to three vote, the court determined that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964—which bars job discrimination based on race, religion, national origin and sex—protects members of the LGBTQ community from workplace discrimination.
"Judges are not free to overlook plain statutory commands on the strength of nothing more than suppositions about intentions or guesswork about expectations," Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court. "In Title VII, Congress adopted broad language making it illegal for an employer to rely on an employee's sex when deciding to fire that employee. We do not hesitate to recognize today a necessary consequence of that legislative choice: An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law."
After the ruling was made, several celebrities reacted to the news on social media.
"This is just incredible news!" Mandy Moore tweeted. "A bright spot in a dark time."
"A huge win for the #LGBTQ community today, as the Supreme Court ruled that living authentically is not a fireable offense," Billie Jean King added. "Protection under the law will now be afforded to millions of workers nationwide."
"We have won at the Supreme Court of the United States," Laverne Cox said while tearing up in part of an Instagram Stories post. "It's very emotional. We won at the Supreme Court. I can't even believe it. I'm overwhelmed. A six-three decision stating that it is illegal to fire someone for being LGBTQ in the United States of America."
To see more celebrity reactions, see below.
Andy Cohen
"Hey Brett Kavanaugh—f--k you," the Bravo host tweeted.
Tim Cook
George Takei
Jonathan Van Ness
"F--k yes Supreme Court," the Queer Eye star wrote.
Jazz Jennings
"Great news for the LGBTQ+ community," the activist and I Am Jazz star wrote on Instagram. "History has been made #WeAreHere #equality."
Cynthia Nixon
Taylor Swift
Chelsea Handler
"The world is only getting browner and gayer, so you better hop aboard, or you're going to miss the bus," the comedy star tweeted. "Even a conservative Supreme Court got on the bus. What a great day for America. Woo hoo!!!"