Million Dollar Listing L.A.'s Josh Altman: Coronavirus Has Altered "All Aspects" of My Job

How does one sell houses for a living when they can't even leave their own?

That's something Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Josh Altman was forced to figure out when the coronavirus pandemic hit earlier this year. Even now, months after people around the U.S. began self-quarantining, the real estate agent's "business is not as usual," he told E! ahead of the Bravo show's season 12 premiere.

"[Coronavirus] definitely has altered everything about what we do on all aspects of it," Altman said, explaining that while he's started showing houses to clients again, the process now requires masks, gloves and the need to avoid touching anything—even door knobs. "But the owners have changed the most because these are random people coming to their houses. Right now they are the most uncomfortable."

Despite the new precautions Altman has to take, his business has seen a resurgence in recent weeks.

"It is a buyer's market right now," Altman noted. "It was dead before. And you know, we just kind of roll with [it]. We got to adjust."