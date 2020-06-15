WELCOME!

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Celebrate Their 6th Anniversary With Surprise Dinner in Quarantine

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello sweetly celebrated six years together while continuing to social distance amid the coronavirus pandemic.
As Sofia Vergara put it, it's been "six years since you went and found me."

The Modern Family star was of course talking about her famous husband, Joe Manganiello, and the anniversary of the start of their romance. The beloved Hollywood couple spent Sunday celebrating their six years together in quarantine style with a home dinner, courtesy of her niece, Claudia, and son, Manolo

"Gracias!!@manologonzalezvergara @cdvergara and others for our surprise aniversary [sic] dinner date in quarantine," the actress captioned a photo of her and Manganiello seated at a table. 

"6 yrs since u went and found me!!!" Vergara wrote on her Instagram account. "Happy aniversary [sic] @joemanganiello U r mine!!!!"

The Magic Mike alum equally gushed over his other half over on his Instagram page with a post that read, "Feliz Aniversario Mi Amor...Para la mujer de mis sueños..."

"Love you Love you Love you ...six years!" he captioned a photo of an outdoor table, seemingly the site of their first date. 

Back in early July 2014, E! News confirmed the celebrity lovebirds were "in the early stages of dating." As a source told E! News at the time, "They just started to hang out."

Considering their anniversary celebration, it sounds like they had gotten three weeks into their budding relationship before the news broke. As Manganiello explained to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live! years later, he had flown to New Orleans to take her on a date while she was there filming Hot Pursuit with Reese Witherspoon

"I found this nice restaurant on the outskirts of the French quarter," he recalled. "I got a table back there for us."

The rest, as they say, is history. After six months of dating, the actor popped the question on Christmas Eve while they were vacationing in Hawaii and the two became wife and husband in a star-studded ceremony in Florida the following November. 

Nearly five years of marriage later, it looks like these two are hitting it off just as they did on that first date. 

"My life is great because I really like my wife," Manganiello told Men's Health last year. "I like talking to her. I like goofing around with her. We f--king laugh all day long every day. My favorite thing in the world is making my wife laugh so much she cries. It's the best."

Take a walk down memory lane and revisit the history of their romance with E!'s gallery below!

