Why Kenneth and Armando Joined 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way As the Show's First Gay Male Couple

Since its debut in 2014, 90 Day Fiancé and its many spinoffs have featured heterosexual couples exclusively. That changed in 2020 with 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season four when Stephanie and Erika became the franchise's first same-sex couple.

The two ladies, who identify as bisexual, met for the first time in person in Erika's native Australia. While their time together was marred with conflict, they still broke new ground for TLC. Now it's Kenneth and Armando's turn.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season two has the popular franchise's first male same-sex couple. Cameras followed Kenneth, 57, as he embarked on a new life with his online beau, 31-year-old Armando, in Mexico. The two met in an online support group for gay fathers. Kenneth has four adult children and a grandchild and said he was a fan of the franchise before signing up to share his story.