Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Rescues Man From Water After Rafting Incident

Hannah Brown helped pull a man to safety over the weekend.
The Bachelorette star was out on the water with her family at Ocoee Paddleboarding & Watersports in Tennessee when she came to the rescue of a man whose raft had flipped over.
"How fun Hannah Brown saved my boyfriend from drowning in the Ocoee River today," Twitter user @quintnugget wrote to her followers, later adding that the Dancing With the Stars champion is "strong" and helped pull her boyfriend out of the water. "She was on the river with us our raft flipped and her and her family were on the trip with us she ended up pulling my bf onto their raft after the current took him. I didn't know who she was but her mom said she had just won DWTS and that she was the bachelorette!"
The woman also clarified, "I was being dramatic when I said drowning. He wasn't suffocating or anything just being taken downstream and she pulled him onto their raft!"
Footage of Hannah helping the man was posted to @quintnugget's Instagram on Monday morning, showing the reality star pulling the man from the water.
"@hannahbrown rescues my boyfriend from the Ocoee River!" the caption reads. "Y'all asked for it. Here it is! To clarify @miltonsangabriel93 was not literally drowning (I'm prone to being dramatic) but most of us did get beat up by rocks in the river after we flipped. IT. WAS. AWESOME."
Hannah's brother, Patrick Brown, took to Instagram over the weekend to share pictures from the family trip.
"Took on the rapids with the fam jam!" Patrick wrote alongside family photos. "I got to relive my lifeguard days and Hannah thinks she's apart of the Coast Guard now... #rescuemission"
Hannah has yet to address the water rescue, but she did "like" her brother's post.