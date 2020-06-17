Padma Lakshmi: Inside My Self-Care Routine

Have you ever wondered what Padma Lakshmi's go-to indulgence is?
As Top Chef's host, Padma has access to food prepared by some of the best chefs in the country, including season 17 which airs its finale this week, and in Taste the Nation, the new Hulu series she created, the beloved TV personality will visit 10 different cities to celebrate communities from around the world that have taken root in America.
But what is the cookbook author's favorite recipe she turns to time and time again in her own kitchen? That was just one of the questions we had her answer as part of our Wellness Wednesday series, with the star also revealing the three things she does everyday and her surprising workout routine that is super-easy and affordable as part of her self-care routine.
Affirmation or Mantra You Tell Yourself:
Make sure you go to sleep having accomplished more than when you woke up today.
The First Thing You Do in the Morning:
Drink tea, check email.
Three Things You Try to Do Each Day:
Jump rope, read, and spend quality time with my daughter.
Social Media Accounts You Follow for Positivity:
I don't rely on social media for my positivity, that comes from within, or from human connection. But I've been enjoying Tabitha Brown lately!
Your Favorite Way to Break a Sweat Right Now:
Under normal circumstances it's going to the gym, but right now I'm taking online classes with my Pilates instructor Britni Lariviere (@CarrotsandPlanks). I'm also trying to jump rope- 2,000 strokes each day.
Your Go-To Snack:
Green apples with peanut butter.
Your Go-To Healthy Recipe:
A savory porridge called kichidi, made from rice and lentils. I put a ton of veggies in mine.
Your Go-To Indulgence:
Nachos! Or any chips and salsa and/or hot sauce.
Your Go-To Easy Beauty Routine:
A steam for my face with drops of tea tree oil, a scrub and a mask, and plenty of sleep.
Your Current Feel-Good Song:
Anything by Prince.
The Apps or Podcasts You've Been Turning To:
I like the Calm app and The Daily podcast from The New York Times.
No. 1 Self-Care Tip:
Give yourself an hour a day to just be: be quiet, be reflective and think, or to just be left alone!
You Can't Go to Bed Without Doing This:
Lighting incense at my prayer alter (I'm Hindu).
What Is Making You the Happiest Right Now:
When I can finish my daughter's online schooling for the day, it's a beast!
Reading Recommendation:
How to Be an Artist by Jerry Saltz.
Top Chef All-Stars: L.A.'s finale airs Thursday at 10 p.m. on Bravo and Padma's new series Taste the Nation debuts Friday, June 19 on Hulu.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBC Universal family.)