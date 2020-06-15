Justin Timberlake Pays Tribute to Rayshard Brooks With Heartbreaking Picture

In the words of Justin Timberlake, "He should not be dead."

The Grammy-winning star was referring to Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by police on Friday in Atlanta. Timberlake, a father to 5-year-old Silas, paid tribute to Brooks on his Instagram account with a photo of the late dad seemingly holding a newborn baby.

"As a dad, this photo hurts. #RayshardBrooks was a father of three girls...1, 2, and 8 years old. He should not be dead," the performer wrote. "Neither should #RiahMilton, #DominiqueFells, and #RobertFuller. This week, these four innocent people became victims of racism, violence, and intolerance. And we're still waiting for Justice for #BreonnaTaylor. I'm heartbroken for their families and for this country."

Timberlake continued, "The system needs to change... it has repeatedly shown us that Black people in America are not safe. I'll follow up with more resources and ways to help. Continue to SAY THEIR NAMES. #BlackLivesMatter."

Jamie Foxx responded in a comment, "God bless you JT. This hurts my heart. I appreciate and commend you for speaking out Over this. It means the world."

Billie Eilish also spoke out about Brooks' killing, writing on her Instagram account, "Man F--K. watching this video made me so f--king angry. F--K THIS S--T. JUSTICE FOR RAYSHARD BROOKS. F--K THIS S---------T. #justiceforrayshard !!!! WHY ISNT EVERYONE TALKING ABOUT THIS??"