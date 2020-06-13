Stassi Schroeder Steps Out With Beau Clark in First Sighting Since Pregnancy News

Reality TV star Stassi Schroeder is stepping out for the first time since E! News learned that she's pregnant with her first child.
The news of her pregnancy comes just days after Schroeder, along with Kristen Doute, were fired from Vanderpump Rules. Bravo cut ties with the two after former co-star Faith Stowers publicly accused Schroeder and Doute of reporting her to law enforcement over a false stealing claim.
On Friday, the 31-year-old mother-to-be and her fiancé Beau Clark were spotted walking hand in hand in Los Angeles, Calif., in photos published by the Daily Mail. Schroeder was seen clad in a little black dress paired with a beige cardigan and accessorized with black sunglasses, a black leather handbag, black strappy heels and her hair pulled up in a bun. As for Clark, he was dressed casual in a t-shirt, bermuda shorts and sneakers.
In a joint statement released on June 12 by their crisis manager, it read, "Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished. Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward."
Since her firing from Vanderpump Rules, Schroeder has been dropped by her publicist and agency. Several brands have also confirmed that they have no plans to continue working with the reality TV star. Further, her upcoming speaking tour was canceled and her podcast, Straight Up With Stass, was removed from streaming platforms.
On June 7, Schroeder issued a public apology in response to Stowers' accusations against her and Doute. On Instagram, Schroeder shared an image of her statement, and wrote, "It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused."
She continued, "I also want to address my former castmate, Faith Stowers. My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that. I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness."
Schroeder and Clark got engaged in 2019.
The two were set to get married in Italy this summer, but their plans took a turn due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Schroeder has yet to publicly comment on the pregnancy news.
