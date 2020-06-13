Sia Apologizes After Confusing Nicki Minaj for Cardi B on Twitter

Sia has issued an apology after accidentally injecting herself in a feud between fandoms.

After confusing Nicki Minaj for Cardi B on Twitter, fans of the rappers started a tweet-storm reprimanding the singer, causing the hashtag #Siaisoverparty to trend.

The mix-up all began when a fan asked Sia if she would ever collaborate with Minaj in a (since-deleted) tweet that included a photo of the Young Money rapper.

Sia then replied: "I love @iamcardib," she wrote. "And although this isn't a collaboration, I would love to COLLAB with her any day!"

While some fans were excited at the idea of a Cardi and Sia collaboration, that didn't deter Minaj fans—better known as "barbz"— from instantly unloading on the "Chandelier" singer.

"Girl move that hair out yo face AND LOOK!" one fan replied.

"SIA GIRL YOU NEED TO DELETE I'M NOT PLAYING," replied another in alarm.

"Literally Nicki Minaj you goof," tweeted another.