Queen Elizabeth Gets the Socially-Distanced Royal Treatment for Her 94th Birthday Celebration

It's not the Trooping the Colour celebration royal watchers wished for, but Queen Elizabeth II didn't seem to mind as she celebrated her 94th birthday with a unique (and socially-distanced!) ceremony.

In March, it was announced that the annual parade, which marks Her Majesty's celebration in June and draws dozens of priceless U.K. royal family moments, would not proceed in its "traditional form" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, a much smaller gathering took place on the grounds of Windsor Castle to honor Queen Elizabeth on Saturday.

Members of the 1st Battalion of the Welsh stood six feet apart as they serenaded the monarch with a royal salute from a safe distance. Queen Elizabeth was flanked by two officials as she admired the ceremony while sitting under a canopy on the quadrangle of Windsor Castle.