Siesta Key Star Alex Kompothecras' Girlfriend Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Siesta Key star Alex Kompothecras is officially a dad.

Alex's mom, Beth Bronson-Kompothecras, confirmed that his girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno, gave birth to a baby girl.

"Our hearts are full of love as Gary and I welcome our first grandchild," she gushed in an Instagram announcement posted Thursday, June 12. "She is beautiful...there are no words. Congratulations Alyssa and Alex you are going to be amazing parents! We love you all so much."

Back in December, the reality TV personality confirmed he and Alyssa were expecting their first child together, but the news was met with a bombshell claim from Alex's ex-girlfriend and Siesta Key co-star, Juliette Porter.

"Weird how he cheated on her with me several months ago but ok," Juliette wrote on Instagram at the time.