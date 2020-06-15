WELCOME!

We are testing a new site experience for you
Black Lives MatterFeel GoodChange & Action: Racism in Canada On CTV

Happy Birthday, North West! Look Back at the 7-Year-Old's Cutest Pics Through the Years

By Allison Crist Jun 15, 2020 1:00 PMTags
Kim KardashianBirthdaysKardashian NewsKardashiansPhotosShowsCelebritiesNorth West
Related: Inside North West & Penelope Disick's "Candy Land"-Themed B-Day Bash

Happy 7th birthday, North West!

It's hard to believe that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest child is already turning seven years old, especially since both Keeping Up With the Kardashians and social media have allowed us to watch North not only grow up, but also become a big sister to siblings Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 13 months. 

It's safe to say she's accomplished a lot over the years, too! North landed her first solo magazine cover at just five, and last year, she made one of her biggest dreams come true by meeting and filming a YouTube video with JoJo Siwa.

Just a few months ago, North took her musical skills that she first displayed by joining the gospel choir at Kanye's Sunday Services, and stole the show at his Paris Fashion Week runway with an impromptu rap. 

According to Kim, North's latest venture is running the West household!

photos
North West's Instantly Iconic Fashion Week Moments

With all of that in mind, who knows what this next year will bring?

Instead of looking ahead, take a stroll down memory lane by checking out some of North's cutest moments in the gallery below! HBD, Nori!

Instagram
Quarantine Activities

Kim told her Instagram followers that one of the things she's doing to get through quarantine is practicing hair styles on her daughters! That, and frog watching. "There are so many in our backyard at night!" she wrote.

Sibling Love

Good news! "They get along now," Kim captioned this photo of North and her brother, Saint.

School Selfie

Kim and North snap a quick selfie before school starts.

Paris Presents

Can you guess where the Kardashian-West family is?

Instagram
Stylish Sis

"That time North dressed Chi in matching outfits," Kim wrote on Instagram.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian West
Silly Selfie

North and Kim flaunt funny faces in this sweet-and-silly selfie.

Instagram
Trick or Treat?

North and Penelope celebrate Halloween 2019!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Happy Halloweek!

Playing dress-up with the eldest West kid is a next-level experience. "Styled by North * fake cast included," Kim wrote, captioning a photo of her daughter and two friends decked out in designer garb while posing against a pink backdrop. 

Instagram
BFFs

"Pinky swear we're besties for life!!!"

Instagram / Scott Disick
Lollipops & Lord Disick

Airplane mode! North poses with her uncle in full Candy Land attire and a sweet treat to match. "We fly," Scott wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Time Flies!

"I still can't believe my first born baby is 6," Kim captioned this cuddly selfie with North one week after her daughter's birthday. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Birthday Girls

North and Penelope are a neon dream during their joint Candy Land-themed birthday party.

Instagram
Family Fittings

Nori helps out during mommy's Dolce & Gabbana fitting. "Thank you Domenico! I hope North was a good assistant (swipe)," Kim posted.

Instagram
Glam Squad

Just like mommy! Kim shared this precious pic of North in the glam chair on Instagram.

Twitter
Hand-Me-Downs

North West looked ready for the runway after putting on her mom's clothes. Everything was going great, until...

Twitter
Sorry, North

"Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn't wear my boots," Kim captioned the pics. LOL!

Instagram
"Best Day Ever"

North films a YouTube video with her icon, JoJo Siwa, where the new BFFs make glittery slime, play hide-and-seek and have a dance party.

Instagram
Jet Settin'

Kim and North enjoy play time during a trip to Montreal.

Instagram
Dreaming on Daddy

"She was actually sleeping like this for a good 30 minutes," Kim posted of North dreaming atop her daddy's head.

Twitter
Model Behavior

"Me & my bff! North came to visit me on set & said momma can we do a photo shoot together just me & you! I followed her poses & direction so here it is! I always dreamed of having a baby girl & she's perfect!"

Instagram
Father Daughter Moment

In honor of Father's Day, Kim shared this heartwarming pic of North and Kanye from the little one's 5th birthday party.

Instagram
A Birthday Message for North

Alongside this pic, Kim had the sweetest message for North on her 5th birthday. "My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life! I'm so honored to be your mom Northie," Kim wrote. "You have brought more joy into my world than I ever could have imagined. I can't believe your so big now! The luckiest girl in the world to be best friends with your cousins and have the most magical parties together! I love you so much birthday girl! P.S. Now that you're 5, don't you think it's the mature thing to try to be nice to your brother now!?!"

Instagram
Sibling Bonding

It seems North has taken to her big sister role, as she was all smiles in this pic with mom Kim Kardashian, brother Saint West, and sister Chicago West!

Instagram
A Joint Birthday Bash

North and cousin Penelope Disick transformed into Unicorns for their joint birthday bash in June of 2018!

Trending Stories

1

What Happened to Lori Vallow's Kids: Buried Remains and 2 Arrests

2

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Dead at 34

3

Here’s Why Jennifer Garner Was Walking Her Cat in a Stroller

4
Exclusive

MDLLA's Josh Altman Reveals Coronavirus' Impact on His Job

5

Nickelodeon Announces SpongeBob Is A Member of The LGBTQ+ Community

Latest News

Exclusive

MDLLA's Josh Altman Reveals Coronavirus' Impact on His Job

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Celebrate Their 6th Anniversary

Exclusive

Below Deck Med's Hannah Ferrier Shares Her Go-To Hot Spots

Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Rescues Man After Rafting Incident

Here’s Why Jennifer Garner Was Walking Her Cat in a Stroller

Justin Timberlake Honors Rayshard Brooks With Heartbreaking Picture

Liza Minnelli Denies Forming Friendship With Harry and Meghan