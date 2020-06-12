How Jason Derulo's Using Music & TikTok to Unite People Amid the Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep many indoors—or at the very least, a healthy distance from friends and family—Jason Derulo is doing his best to bring people together, whether it's with his hilarious TikToks or new music.

Recently, Derulo extended his efforts to patients and caregivers in healthcare facilities with the help of Healing Through Music, an initiative spearheaded by Musicians On Call and Hyundai Hope On Wheels. Like other artists such as Sia and Darius Rucker have done, Derulo surprised a hospital's staff and patients with a virtual performance.

The musician described the experience to E!'s Erin Lim on Daily Pop, while also stressing the importance of unity.

"In these times, whenever we can just try to come together, I think, is a beautiful thing," Derulo explained. "It was just a fun thing that I was hoping that would brighten some people's days. And I had a really good time doing it, honestly. What they've been able to build is really special and I hope they continue to do it."