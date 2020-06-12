Kim Kardashian Reveals Son Psalm West Just Hit a Huge Milestone

Psalm West just hit a major milestone!

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram Friday to share a big update on her and Kanye West's one-year-old baby boy. "My baby boy Psalm is the sweetest! He just started walking!" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted today with two sweet images of her and her bundle of joy.

The recently taken snapshots show Psalm looking more grown up than ever as Kim holds him in a blanket. Too cute!

Psalm just recently celebrated his first birthday on May 9. "My baby Psalm turns 1 years old today," the SKIMS founder wrote on Instagram last month. "Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm."