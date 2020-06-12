Matt James Is The First Black Bachelor: Look Back on the Franchise's History-Making Moments

It's been a long time coming: The Bachelor has cast its first Black male lead with Matt James.

Matt will hand out the roses in 2021 as the franchise's first-ever Black male lead in season 25. Since beginning in 2002, The Bachelor franchise has only had one Black lead when Rachel Lindsay was the star of The Bachelorette in 2017. The casting of Matt James comes after sustained questions surrounding the long-running reality show's diversity. He was originally cast in The Bachelorette season 16 starring Clare Crawley, but production on the reality show never took off due to the coronavirus pandemic.