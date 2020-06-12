Brittany Cartwright's Best Friend Defends Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute After Firing

One of Brittany Cartwright's closest friends is coming to the defense of several Vanderpump Rules cast members.

As the Bravo series continues to make headlines after the cable network and Evolution Media decided to fire Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, one frequent guest of the series is speaking out.

In an Instagram post shared Thursday evening, Zack Wickham addressed the news regarding "the people that I consider my family."

"Kristen is one of the most generous and kind humans I know that goes to bat for everyone. She has never said or insinuated anything racist online or on a podcast. We call her ‘Detective Doute' because she will get to the bottom of anything. She is also the most fiercely (in the best way) loyal human to her friends," Zack shared. "That blinded her in the moment when this situation went down and she is now having to pay for it with her livelihood and reputation, which is not deserved in any way."

He continued, "Her recent book launch fell on Blackout Tuesday and she chose not to promote it, not even once. She didn't want to pull focus from the Black Lives Matter cause because she truly believes in it and wants to make a difference."