Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute "Want to Move Forward" Following Vanderpump Rules Firing

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jun. 12, 2020 8:35 AM
Days after being fired from Vanderpump Rules, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute are ready to "move forward."
"Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished," publicist and crisis manager Steve Honig tells E! News in a statement. "Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward."
Schroeder and Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules after their former castmate Faith Stowers spoke out about her experience with the Bravo stars. In an Instagram Live with MTV star Candace Renee Rice, Stowers recalled Schroeder and Doute calling the police on her.
"There was this article…where there was an African American lady," Stowers said on Instagram Live. "It was like a weird photo, so she looked very, very light-skinned and had these different, like weird tattoos or whatever and they showcased her, and I guess this woman was like robbing people...The woman was at large…and they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview. She's telling them what they did to me."
On June 9, just days after Stowers' Instagram Live, Bravo made the announcement that Schroeder and Doute would not return to the reality series, which centers on Real Housewives star Lisa Vanderpump's staff at SUR Restaurant.
"Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules," the network said in a statement.
Getty Images
Following the announcement, a source told E! News, "Not only are Stassi and Kristen distraught, several of the other cast members are as well. They know the show will never be the same. Stassi has been an emotional wreck. She's having a very hard time and has no idea what to do. She feels completely lost and is very disgusted by her actions in the past."
"Stassi and Kristen have spoken about their actions, and have been in touch about what's going on," the insider added. "They both feel awful about what happened."
Bravo
Bravo's Andy Cohen also broke his silence on the firings on his radio show this week.
"There's so much happening in the Bravo universe. I will say this: so much talk about Vanderpump Rules and then of course the reunion ended up airing last night. I will say this about what happened. I absolutely support Bravo's decision, I think it was the right decision," Cohen said on SiriusXM's Radio Andy. "And I want to remind people because I've been getting so many tweets and messages and whatever about Vanderpump Rules and about Southern Charm and other shows. I am not, I don't—I feel like I remind people this all the time—I'm not in charge of programming at Bravo anymore. I am not an Executive Producer of Vanderpump Rules. I don't have anything to do with the show except I love it and that I host the reunions."
Cohen also noted, "I don't produce the show so what I want people to know is I have no say in hiring and firing."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
