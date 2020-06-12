Tinsley Mortimer Says Her Real Housewives of New York City Departure Was "Inevitable"

by Brett Malec | Fri., Jun. 12, 2020 8:22 AM
Tinsley Mortimer is trading the Big Apple for the Windy City.
On last night's episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, the Bravolebrity announced her plans to move to Chicago to eventually marry her ex Scott Kluth. "Is there physically like a ring or something right now? No. Is that definitely happening, are we getting married? I just know it that I will be moving to Chicago, I'm not sure exactly when," Tinsley said. "But, I know and I know that we're gonna be together and I know that we'll be making this work."
The June 11 episode ended with Tins literally packing her bags and saying goodbye to several co-stars as Bravo flashed a freeze-frame update usually reserved for season finales.
"With Scott, so much has happened so fast," she said at the end of the episode. "But I know that if I don't take this moment right now, I'll regret it for the rest of my life. And I have to listen to myself and what I want and nobody else."
As RHONY are aware, Tinsley and Scott got engaged back in November 2019 and have been living together in Chicago ever since. The reality star told E! News earlier this season that her departure was "inevitable."
"My goal obviously is to full time be in Chicago and be with him and you know have a life in Chicago with him," she told E!
"Look, the show is The Real Housewives of New York City and I will be living in Chicago full time," Tinsley admitted. "So I guess it's sort of inevitable that I, you know, that I won't be a New York housewife anymore."
Tinsley posted a farewell message to RHONY fans on Instagram last night, writing, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all my fans and friends who supported me and are happy for my fairy tale ending. Without #RHONY, I would never have met my prince charming, Scott. Being a Housewife was such a fun experience, and I thank @bravoandy and all the wonderful people at Shed Media and @bravotv."
Now that Tinsley finally got her happy ending with Scott, she's busy wedding planning. She told E! News back in March 2020 they had originally thought of tying the knot in Japan but had to rethink everything amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"We definitely want to do destination in some way," she revealed exclusively at the time. "You know [having it] in New York or having it in Chicago, we would have to make it very big and we really both want to have it smaller so we think that doing destination we'd be able to make it more intimate and smaller. So that's our plan. But you never know, we might have to go into like court or something here in Chicago or do it at the home because we can't leave so God knows. We'll see."
When asked if any of her RHONY co-stars will be invited to the nuptials, Mortimer teased, "Of course I've thought about it and I'm not gonna say who I have thought about having, but of course I have thought about it. And there will most likely will be one or two."
