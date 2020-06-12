Why Regina King Is Balancing "Optimism" and "Pain" Amid Global Protests

Regina King is feeling hopeful.

During her virtual visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Oscar winner shared how the recent surge in activism taking place across the world has given her a mix of feelings for the future.

"I am managing a balance of optimism with the pain," she told host Seth Meyers "This is the first time ever in my life that I've seen people in other countries supporting at the top of their lungs for Black people. You know, to see in Italy and Germany and all of these different places, people taking a knee and have signs that say Black Lives Matter."

"America is always the country that's going to the aid of someone else," she continued. "but that other countries are speaking out for not just America, but Black Americans, it makes me hopeful."

The duo also discussed King's show Watchmen, which takes place in Tulsa, Okla. 34 years after the Tulsa Massacre of 1921 when white residents attacked Black residents and businesses, and how the show is lending itself to conversations of race that many are having.