Jennifer Lopez Surprises Her Son With an Adorable New Addition to the Family

Fri., Jun. 12, 2020

Welcome to the family!

Jennifer Lopez had a sweet surprise in store for her 12-year-old son, Max. The superstar singer took to social media on Thursday night to share the new addition to her and Alex Rodriguez's family: a puppy!

"Welcome to the fam, @tbdpupofficial! We got Max this adorable lil golden doodle and we haven't named him yet!" Lopez told her fans. "What should we name this cutie!? Tyson or Yankee? All will be revealed soon!"

The Golden Globe nominee, who shares twins Max and Emme with her ex Marc Anthony, shared a video of her son playing with the new puppy. "This is the best day!" Max can be heard saying in Lopez's social media video. "I love him! I love him!"

It seems that the family's new addition might've gotten a little bit too "excited" at one point, as Max declared, "I think he peed on me."

In the video, Max is asked what he wants to name the puppy. His response? "Something like, Mike."

The goldendoodle joins family dog Lady in the Lopez-Rodriguez squad. Amid the celebration of the new puppy, Rodriguez also took to Instagram to share a family photo.

"We surprised Max yesterday with a new puppy, a Goldendoodle. So cute, but there's one thing left to decide ... his name! We are having a family debate and would love your help!" the former Yankees baseball star told his social media followers. "It's between these two names: Tyson or Yankee Doodle??? Let us know what you think! Thanks! #LadyGotaBrother #ImAGranddad."

The family also made their new pup an Instagram account! Currently @tbdpupofficial has over 6,000 followers, just hours after the account was created!

We'll be waiting to see which name the family chooses for their adorable puppy!

 

