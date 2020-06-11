Samantha Ware Says Lea Michele ''Threatened'' to Get Her Fired From Glee

Samantha Ware says Lea Michele went as far to threaten her job during their time as co-stars on Glee.

In a new interview with Variety, the actress details Michele's alleged behavior toward her and others working on the set of the musical TV series. Earlier this month, Ware publicly accused Michele of making her experience on Glee a "living hell." After numerous other castmates came forward with their own accounts accusing Michele of mistreatment, she issued a public apology.

"I knew from day one when I attempted to introduce myself," Ware recalled of her first impression of Michele. "There was nothing gradual about it. As soon as she decided that she didn't like me, it was very evident. It was after I did my first performance, that's when it started—the silent treatment, the stare-downs, the looks, the comments under her breath, the weird passive aggressiveness. It all built up."

Ware, who appeared on the sixth season of Glee as a recurring guest character, described one incident in which Michele reprimanded her in front of the cast, extras and crew.