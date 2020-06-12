Lara Goes Missing in This Tense Below Deck Med Sneak Peek!

Lara Flumiani is MIA.

In this exclusive clip from Monday's all-new Below Deck Mediterranean, chief stewardess Hannah Ferrier struggles to locate the Italian stewardess under two hours out from their next charter. As the two have already butted heads, Hannah is understandably panicked as she can't find Lara anywhere on The Wellington.

"Where's Lara?" the chief stew asks Lara's bunkmate .

"I don't know," Jessica More responds.

This response rattles Hannah, who asks Jessica to clarify her comment. "I don't know, I just saw you come up," the 3rd stewardess explains. "I thought maybe you guys were talking."

After Hannah says she hasn't "seen her," she walks away more panicked than before.

"What the f--k," she says through a grimace.

With only an hour and a half until their charter, Hannah begins calling for Lara over Walkie Talkies. Meanwhile, deckhands Alex Radcliffe and Robert Westergaard keep themselves busy by cleaning the yacht and comparing famous female celebrities.