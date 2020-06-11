Chrissy Teigen Gets Must-See Card From Daughter Luna After Breast Implant Removal

Kids really do say the darndest things.

Chrissy Teigen is getting some extra TLC from her 4-year-old daughter, Luna Stephens, after undergoing surgery to remove her breast implants. The model and cookbook author took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of the hilarious, handmade card Luna gave Chrissy as she recovered.

"Have fun pulling your boobs out. Love, Luna," the note read. "Bye boobies," the toddler scribbled on the other side.

Chrissy captioned her post, "Surgery went perfectly! So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least."

Just last month, the 34-year-old shared with fans the very personal reason she took a coronavirus test ahead of the procedure.