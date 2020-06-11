Law and Order: SVU's Jamie Gray Hyder on Playing a Cop Onscreen Vs. Protesting Offscreen

Jamie Gray Hyder plays a police officer on TV, but in real life the Law & Order: SVU star has taken to the streets and is participating in Black Lives Matter marches.

"Yes, it is a weird time to be playing a cop on television, especially as I march alongside the 1,000s in NYC protesting police brutality," Hyder wrote on Instagram.

She joined the cast of Law & Order: SVU as Officer Kat Tamin in season 21 of the NBC drama. A newcomer to the special victims unit, Kat has not always obeyed orders and clashed with upper brass.