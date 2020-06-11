Alicia Keys, Cardi B and More Stars Demand Justice for Breonna Taylor in PSA

imageSPACE/Shutterstock; Instagram; AFF-USA/Shutterstock
by emily belfiore | Thu., Jun. 11, 2020 1:25 PM
Celebrities are demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.
Joining forces with Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer, stars including Alicia Keys, Cardi B and more came together to urge fans to help seek justice for Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT worker who was killed at the hands of Louisville police back in March.
Tracee Ellis Ross, Ellen DeGeneres, Kerry Washington, Tamika D. Mallory, Brene Brown, Ali Wong, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lena Waithe and Gabrielle Union are just some of the stars that lent their voices to the cause, each sharing a video titled "Do You Know What Happened To Breonna Taylor" to their social media. In it, Palmer detailed her daughter's death and informed viewers how they can get involved.
"Three officers from the Louisville Police Department used a battery ram to knock down her door. They fired 22 times," Parker said in the video. "Eight of those bullets landed in the body of the most essential worker I will ever know. Bree was murdered by the Louisville Metro Police Department and after they killed her, they asked me if she had any enemies. I said, ‘No. Absolutely not.'"
"Their stories started coming out differently and people started learning the truth of what was happening and the things that went wrong that night. Now the whole city is mad. Now the whole world is mad," Parker continued. "Breonna should not be dead. Some days I feel like I can't breathe without her. This should never happen to another family. I am Breonna Taylor's mother. Say her name."
Calling for justice, Mallory encouraged viewers to call Louisville representatives and urge them fire and charge the officers involved, as well as continue their investigation on Taylor's death. Mallory said, "Breonna Taylor's family has said that they're not just fighting for her, but they're fighting to ensure that what happened to Breonna never happens again."
Before ending the video, Keys and her fellow stars asked, "Do you know what happened to Breonna Taylor?"
Taking to social media, the "Girl On Fire" singer wrote, "The officers John Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove who took part in her murder need to be charged and arrested NOW!!"
She added, "Listen to the facts from her beautiful mother.... can you imagine?? Donate, protest, petition and DEMAND #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor. Visit my story for a direct link to things you can do to help. #SayHerName."
For her part, Cardi encouraged her followers to demand justice. "Let me tell ya something.This is why we gotta keep fighting .Breonna Taylor was one year younger then me," she wrote. "They tried to sweep the case under the rug specially since the country when on lockdown due to Coronavirus.DONT LET KENTUCKY POLICE DEPARTMENT GET AWAY WITH THIS SH-T!!!!!"
"E! stands in solidarity with the black community against systemic racism and oppression experienced every day in America," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners and viewers to demand change and accountability. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."
