Why Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Inner Circle Is ''Shocked'' By Divorce News

Those in Kelly Clarksonand Brandon Blackstock's inner circle say they could have never predicted trouble in paradise.

On Thursday, E! News confirmed that the singer filed for divorce from her husband after nearly seven years of marriage. Kelly, who shares two young children with the talent manager, cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce filing.

She's yet to publicly break her silence on the split, but sources tell E! News exclusively that friends and colleagues of the longtime couple are "shocked."

"It came out of nowhere," one insider says. "It's all so sad for the kids. They were always such a loving family. It never seemed like they had any issues."

As second insider close to Kelly's daytime show explains, "Brandon was around all the time on almost all show days and they were very loving towards one another. They drove home from set together every night."