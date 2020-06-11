Kelly Clarkson Divorcing Brandon Blackstock: Look Back at Their Sweetest Family Moments

Kelly Clarksonis ending her nearly seven year marriage to Brandon Blackstock.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the Voice coach filed for divorce from her husband in a Los Angeles court last week, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of their split. She requested joint custody of their two children, Remington Alexander and River Rose Blackstock. She also is a proud stepmom to Savannah and Seth Blackstock.

Clarkson hasn't addressed her decision to part ways with Blackstock.

The two began dating in 2012 and after a brief courtship, Kelly announced they were engaged. "I'M ENGAGED!!!! I wanted y'all to know!!" she wrote. "Happiest night of my life last night! I am so lucky and am with the greatest man ever."

They exchanged vows nearly a year later in Tennessee and almost immediately got pregnant with their daughter River Rose.

River was joined by little brother Remington, or Remy as the family calls him, when she was 2-years-old. 

Over the years, the singer has shared numerous photos of her little ones, who she's previously said make her feel "empowered." To see some of these sweet moments of Kelly, Brandon and their kids, check out the gallery below. 

Kelly Clarkson, Kids, River Rose Blackstock, Remington Alexander Blackstock

Instagram

Howdy, Partner

Who doesn't love a day at Disneyland with mom?

Kelly Clarkson, Kids, Son, Remington, Daughter, River, Twitter

Twitter / Kelly Clarkson

In Charge

River and Remington are here to help put out fires and solve crime!

Kelly Clarkson, Kids, River Rose Blackstock, Remington Alexander Blackstock

Instagram

Road Trip!

Running errands is way more fun when you have these two bundle of joys in the back seat.

Kelly Clarkson, Kids, River Rose Blackstock, Remington Alexander Blackstock

Instagram

Lake Life

In June 2018, Kelly Clarkson enjoyed some fun in the sun with her two kids, Remington and River Rose

Kelly Clarkson, Kids, River Rose Blackstock, Brandon Blackstock

Instagram

Daddy's Girl

The "Meaning of Life" singer's husband Brandon Blackstock was all smiles with their baby girl on this fun vacay.

Kelly Clarkson, Kids, River Rose Blackstock

Instagram

Disco Diva

River is already taking after her mom when it comes to performing, and Kelly couldn't be any more proud.

Kelly Clarkson, Remington Alexander, River Rose

Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

Disney Darlings

In 2018, the Clarkson-Blackstock crew enjoyed Disneyland's Pixar Fest and hung out with Woody and Jesse...NBD.

Kelly Clarkson, Kids, River Rose Blackstock

Instagram

Girls on Set

When making her music video in 2017, the Texas native brought her daughter along for some behind-the-scenes fun.

River Rose Blackstock, Hoda Kotb, Kelly Clarkson, Remy Blackstock, Today

Zach Pagano/NBC

Co-Host Cuties

It was take your kids to work day in September 2017 when the children's book author stopped by the Kathie Lee and Hoda show.

Kelly Clarkson, Kids, Remington Alexander Blackstock

Instagram

Flying High

"NYC y'all ain't ready for Remy B......I'M SO EXCITED!!!!!!" Kelly captioned this adorable snap of her little man.

Kelly Clarkson, River Rose

Instagram

Make Up Free

Kelly was all smiles as she took this selfie with her daughter and pointed out that she was make up free in it.

Kelly Clarkson, Kids, River Rose Blackstock

Instagram

Smashville

In May 2017, the Blackstock fam took in a Nashville Predators hockey game and they even rocked matching jerseys. 

Kelly Clarkson, Mother, Daughter, River Rose, Mother's Day 2017

Instagram

Three Generations

 

For Mother's Day, the 37-year-old singer gave her mom a sweet shout out alongside this adorable photo of the three generations of women in her life.

River Rose Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson, Remy Blackstock

Instagram

Smooches

Ugh, could this be any cuter of an Easter moment?

Kelly Clarkson, Remington, Birthday

Instagram

Remy's Day

Remy's first birthday was a total blast and included a massive cake!

Kelly Clarkson, Daughter River, Son Remy, Brandon Blackstock, Christmas Card 2016

Instagram

Christmas Cheer

In December 2016, Kelly and her husband along with their two kids and her two stepchildren sent out this precious card.

Kelly Clarkson, River Rose Blackstock

Instagram

Happy Holiday

Kelly and River braved the Tennessee winter temps to be a part of the Nashville Christmas Parade in 2016 and seriously, they're so stinking cute.

 

Kelly Clarkson, Kids, River Rose Blackstock, Remington Alexander Blackstock

Instagram

Play Time

While on a visit to Washington D.C., Kelly's little ones got a ride on a blanket courtesy of their half-brother Seth.

Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock, Daughter River Rose, Son Remington Alexander, Fathers Day 2016, Twitter

Twitter

Father's Day Fun

Brandon is a total dad at all times...even when he's not looking after just his kids.

Kelly Clarkson, River, Twitter

Twitter

Teepee Time

To celebrate the launch of her children's book, the mom of two shared this adorable snap of her and her daughter.

Kelly Clarkson, Kids, River Rose Blackstock, Brandon Blackstock

Instagram

Christmas is Coming

In December 2015, the Blackstock family showed off their Game of Thrones super-fan status with this holiday card.

Kelly Clarkson, River Rose Blackstock, Instagram

Instagram

Babes in Music Land

In August 2015, The Voice coach had a pre-show warm up with her No. 1 fan.

Kelly Clarkson, River Rose

Instagram

Nap Time?

Mom wanted a nap, but clearly her fam had other ideas!

River Rose, Jimmy Fallon, Kelly Clarkson, Instagram

Instagram

Famous Friends

What little one hasn't hung out with Jimmy Fallon?

Kelly Clarkson, Baby River

Instagram

Mamma's Girl

In October 2014, the singer shared her first photo of daughter River Rose and hello, it is so cute.

