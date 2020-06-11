This Is Us Writer Jas Waters' Cause of Death Revealed

Jas Waters' cause of death has been revealed.

On Wednesday, the 39-year-old writer's passing was confirmed. "The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing," the NBC show's Twitter account shared. "In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly."

A day later, the Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed the cause of Waters' death on June 9 was hanging and the manner of her death was ruled a suicide.

Waters was a credited writer on the 2019 film What Men Want, Showtime's Kidding and Comedy Central's Hood Adjacent with James Davis, as well as This Is Us in 2017 and 2018.

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman reacted to the loss of Waters on Wednesday, tweeting "This news took my breath away. Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones. RIP @JasFly."