Kandi Burruss Tears Up Recalling Talks With Her Kids About Police Brutality

by Allison Crist | Thu., Jun. 11, 2020 9:34 AM
Difficult, but necessary.
George Floyd's death and the ensuing nationwide outrage over racism and police brutality have prompted many important conversations, including those between parents and children. On Wednesday's episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss recounted the talks she and husband Todd Tucker have had with their kids: Kaela, 23, Riley, 17, and Ace, 4.
"Obviously, I'm getting it all from all different ages. We have Riley and Kaela who are on the older side of things—which, Riley, she's very opinionated," Burruss told host Andy Cohen. "And from the jump she was like—she goes to a school where obviously the minority is Black [and] the majority is white—but she was like, 'Okay, I am unfollowing every single friend or person that is non-Black who is not speaking up about this; who is not showing that they are an ally with our community.'"
Burruss continued, "And she seriously did. She made it, like, a movement through her whole friend group. If she did not see some type of statement or [sign] that you care, she was unfollowing you. And she was serious about it."
The Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter went on to reveal how one of her younger children—Burruss and Tucker also have a six-month-old daughter Blaze—had been curious about everything going on.
"My son Ace, who's four, he was a policeman on career day. And so my husband was trying to explain to him, you know, what was going on and why everybody was so upset and what was happening with the police," Burruss recalled. "Ace was confused. He was like, 'So, the police are the bad guys?'"
At that moment, Burruss became visibly emotional and teared up.
"Now isn't that crazy to have to explain that to a four-year-old?" Burruss added. "For you to be Black and have to worry about the police being the bad guys."
Burruss acknowledged that, yes, she cries all the time, "but that's an emotional thing for me."
"And Andy, I know you care about us, but you don't have to think about that," the RHOA star told Cohen. "That's something that we have to think about for our sons."
Watch the entire poignant exchange in the above clip.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
