The Latest Crop of Canceled TV Shows Includes Live PD and Harlots

NBC also canceled two freshman series, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector and musical comedy Perfect Harmony. Anna Camp, who starred in Perfect Harmony with Bradley Whitford, took to Instagram to say goodbye to the series.

"Well, NBC has cancelled @nbcperfectharmony and my heart really hurts. We had an incredible female showrunner, an incredibly talented and diverse cast, and an incredibly talented and diverse writers room. I've never loved every cast member more and never gotten along so well with everyone on a production," Camp wrote. "We wanted to show that you can bring people of different backgrounds together through the joy of music and we did. So sad to see it go. But I'll never forget one second of the most joy I've had onset. I'll miss seeing the folks of Conley Fork and I'll miss Ginny so so much."